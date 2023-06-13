Nino Man & Jim Jones “Thug It Out,” Hit-Boy & Big Hit “Show Me” & More | Daily Visuals 6.12.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While Cam’Ron’s been doing his sports commentator thing down in Miami, Jim Jones has been carrying that Dip Set legacy out on these streets on his broad shoulders and he continues to keep that Harlem flame burning.

Linking up with Nino Man for the visuals to “Thug It Out,” Jones and Man hit the block with a gang of thugged out shorties while they shoot some dice, sip some syrup and floss some icey bolders. Remember the Dip Set Sizzurp? Some wild times, b.

Hit-Boy meanwhile keeps on dropping off new work featuring his righthand man, Big Hit and in their clip to “Show Me,” Hit and Big keep the house party going in which they’re the guests of honor and the women in attendance get to seduce them with their voluptuous frames.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Desiigner, Jaden (Smith), and more.

NINO MAN & JIM JONES – “THUG IT OUT”

HIT-BOY & BIG HIT – “SHOW ME”

DESIIGNER – “MAFIA WATER”

JADEN – “I DON’T WANNA CRY”

DING DONG – “CLEAN”

DOE BOY & DON TOLIVER – “DEEP END”

LAH PAT FT. FLO MILLI – “RODEO”

ZZZ. & TRIPPIE REDD – “SAD AND ALONE”