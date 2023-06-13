DC Young Fly Eulogizes Jacky Oh With Touching Speech At Her Funeral

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DC Young Fly has lost the love of his life. He shared a very touching eulogy at the funeral for Jacky Oh.

As spotted on TMZ, the comedian and podcast host took the stage at Jacky Oh’s formal going home service in Atlanta. In leaked footage from the invite only event, DC Young Fly spoke to the crowd for about 10 minutes in what seemed to be an unscripted but passionate message. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother. She made sure our kids were loving each other. They praying. You’re in heaven, your spirit is with us. You’re still here,” he said.

While he seemed to holding up well for the most part, he did make it clear his family will need all the love they can get to get through this very tough time. “We have an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out,” he added. “Love you, everybody in here keep God first. Most importantly what this entire family needs is prayer. Pray for us man. Send good energy our way. This ain’t hard but it sure ain’t easy.”

After the ceremony, he went to social media to share more. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!” he wrote. “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit”.

You can see DC Young Fly’s full speech below. At this time, Jacky Oh’s cause of death is still unclear.