The New Boyz To Tour With Chris Brown

The New Boyz exploded onto the hip-hop scene as ambassadors of a new school movement for the young generation. Their signature fitted clothes and eclectic dance moves gained them national attention leading up to the release of their Skinny Jeanz & A Mic album released September 15.

Now as the two month mark since their release approaches, Ben J and Legacy are being tapped to join Chris Brown on tour as he strives to reclaim his tarnished image and burn up the music charts once again.

As previously reported, The New Boyz are currently on tour with Sean Kingston and hitting over 20 cities before wrapping up November 13 in Iowa.

They’ll join Chris the next day on his North American tour in Houston, Texas.

The dates for the New Boyz and Chris Brown tour are listed below:

SAT 11/14 Houston, TX House of Blues

SUN 11/15 Dallas, TX Palladium

WED 11/18 Los Angeles, CA Avalon

THU 11/19 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

FRI 11/20 Miami, FL Charity Event

SUN 11/22 Richmond, VA Landmark

WED 11/25 Detroit, MI Royal Oak

THU 11/26 Chicago, IL House of Blues

SUN 11/29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

TUE 12/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues

WED 12/2 Atlanta, GA CenterStage

FRI 12/4 Washington, DC Warner Theater

SAT 12/5 Providence, RI Lupo’s

SUN 12/6 Boston, MA House of Blues

WED 12/9 Sayreville, NJ Starland

FRI 12/11 Baltimore, MD Gilliam-Morgan State U

SAT 12/12 Walling Ford, CT Chevrolet Theatre

SUN 12/13 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

TUE 12/15 New York, NY Nokia