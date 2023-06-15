Machine Gun Kelly & Doe Boy “Killa Cam Freestyle,” Juice WRLD “Glo’d Up” & More | Daily Visuals 6.14.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow crowning himself the best white rapper ever after Eminem must’ve really set a fire under Machine Gun Kelly’s ass because that man has been going hard with his rap bars after a brief stint on the pop-rock music scene.

Once again using a backyard for the setting to his lyricist lounge-ish environment, MGK links up with Doe Boy for the cipher visuals to “Killa Cam Freestyle” where DB and MGK drop all the metaphors and similes that helped MGK hand Eminem what many consider the very first battle L of his career.

Juice WRLD’s estate meanwhile is keeping the artist’s memory alive and released a posthumous clip for “Glo’d Up” we witness a young Juice WRLD going through the motions in his high school days and working on the craft that made him a worldwide music star. Rest In Power, homie.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, DaBoii, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY & DOE BOY – “KILLA CAM FREESTYLE”

JUICE WRLD – “GLO’D UP”

MONEYBAGG YO – “SUPER WET”

DABOII – “TURN MYSELF IN”

ASHA IMUNO – “PUSHING BUTTONS”

MAHALIA FT. JOJO – “CHEAT”

JOHNNY CINCO FT. POP LORD – “WHY YOU DOING ME LIKE THAT”

TEFLON – “CONTRABAND”

M ROW – “BAD DAY”