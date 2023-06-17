Subscribe
News

Jack Harlow “Gang Gang Gang,” Dave East “Rich Problems” & More | Daily Visuals 6.16.23

Jack Harlow shows love to his day-ones and Dave East lives like a sultan. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Dave East

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

With his fans praising his latest album, Jackman, he self-proclaimed second greatest white rapper of all-time, Jack Harlow knows he has to keep his buzz going and to do that he’s been dropping off new videos on a weekly basis.

This time around the Kentucky representative comes through with some visuals to his album cut, “Gang Gang Gang,” which features Jack kicking it with his day-ones while painting pictures of the gossip he hears whenever he touches base back at home. He ever gonna respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s subliminal shots or nah?

Dave East meanwhile seems like he’s ready to get that Saudi money as he heads to the Middle East for some R&R while donning the customary thawb attire and counting stacks of American cash that may or may not eventually end up in Jared Kushner’s bank account. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hit-Boy and Big Hit, Millyz, and more.

JACK HARLOW – “GANG GANG GANG”

DAVE EAST – “RICH PROBLEMS”

HIT-BOY & BIG HIT – “GRINDIN’ MY WHOLE LIFE PT. 2”

MILLYZ – “STUPID LOVE”

JUICY J FT. LA CHAT – “DEADBEAT”

POPCAAN – “FRESHNESS”

VYBZ KARTEL – “COME SIT DOWN”

TYGA & YG – “PLATINUM”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
10 itemsMC Lyte Presents Women In Hip-Hop

Kash Doll Is Fine, Thank You Very Much & Twitter Agrees

06.15.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close