Gunna “Alright,” Hit-Boy, Curren$y & Jermain Dupri “Essence Fest” & More | Daily Visuals 6.21.23

Gunna is on one now and he’s out to show and prove that he doesn’t care what anyone’s been saying about him nor if they fux with him anymore. Y’all getting those bars and clips regardless.

Days after dropping off a new video for “Back To The Moon,” Gunna returns with a new clip for “Alright” where he sits alone in a dark room where nothing more than a skylight allows some illumination to enter and showcases the rapper all in his feelings. Given all the snitching allegations, that’s more than likely how he feels 24/7.

Curren$y and Jermain Dupri meanwhile have no problem strolling in public and in their visuals to “Essence Fest” the two hit up clubs, club venues and take in a basketball game while rolling in style.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hit-Boy, Big Hit and Dom Kennedy, Trippie Redd featuring Sky Morales, and more.

GUNNA – “ALRIGHT”

CURREN$Y & JERMAINE DUPRI – “ESSENCE FEST”

HIT-BOY, BIG HIT & DOM KENNEDY – “MONTE CARLO”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. SKYE MORALES – “TOOK MY BREATH AWAY”

BIG JADE FT. FREDO BANG – “SOULMATE”

DJ MUGGS FT. T.F – “WE RIDING WE AIN’T HIDING”

KAP G FT. BRICK WOLFPACK – “RICHER N RICHER”

JUBEL FT. NLE CHOPPA – “TRIPLE A”