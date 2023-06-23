Sony Removes Bad Bunny’s Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’ From Release Schedule

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Kardashian Kurse strikes again!

Well, kinda but not really. Months after Bad Bunny infuriated his Puerto Rican fanbase by allegedly dating Kendall Jenner, Sony Pictures is announcing that his Marvel feature film, El Muerto, is being removed from its release date, which was set for Sept. 22, 2023. According to Deadline, Bad Bunny’s big superhero movie will not be dropping as scheduled due to Bad Bunny’s current situation as he continues to tour along with the other factors that are currently engulfing Hollywood.

Deadline reports:

Sony and Marvel set Cuarón to direct El Muerto in October. At the time it was in early development, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer writing the script about El Muerto, a character within Spider-Man’s universe. In Marvel lore, he is an antihero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit the ancestral power of “El Muerto.”

We’re hearing that the film remains in development, but that between Bad Bunny’s tour schedule and the ongoing WGA strike it makes finalizing a date complicated.

The studio previously had set El Muerto to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Today it said that slot will be filled with The Book of Clarence, the Jeymes Samuel-directed pic starring LaKeith Stanfield hailing from Legendary Pictures. It had been slated for release on September 22, 2023.

Could this be attributed to the Kardashian Kurse? Of course not, but that’s not going to keep angry Bad Bunny fans from blaming the notorious Kulture Vulture Klan of reality TV stars, that’s for sure.

Guess Bad Bunny and Marvel fans will have to wait a bit longer (depending on the strike getting resolved) before they get to see the “Diles” singer save the day in Sony’s Spider-Verse.