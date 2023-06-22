Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Address Age Gap & Critics

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Reality star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spoke out about those critics of their relationship, also addressing those pointing to their age difference.

In a recent interview, The Real Housewives of Miami star and her mate discussed how they handle those on the outside who cast doubts on their relationship given that she’s the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, the Chicago Bulls teammate of NBA legend Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father. “People just want to see you happy and there’s just a few people who are just miserable,” the 48-year-old said. “They just wanna have some negative input on things. But I think overall, I feel like people that know us, love us, want us to be happy.”

For the 32-year-old businessman, he shares the same spirit. “I let people that are misinformed be misinformed,” Jordan said. “I feel like people see our last names and immediately want to have some sort of reaction or opinion. But I feel like as people get to know us and understand our situations more, they’re way more happy for us and just want to see us to live in our truths and be happy.”

The couple have launched a new podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan where they discuss relationships and their perspectives. Pippen has been mum about her connection with Jordan’s parents. “I recently have been hanging out with them,” she said. “I don’t really wanna talk about them. It’s not about my parents or his parents.” Both also address the questions about their age difference. “I just feel like we meet somewhere in the middle,” Jordan said. “Age is just a number, but I think maturity and life experience really dictate the relationship.” The mother of four agreed, saying: “I feel like for us, it’s very natural to be with each other.”

Eyes have been on the couple since September of last year when they were first spotted hanging out with each other. At the time, Pippen denied any romantic involvement. Things changed a few months later after the couple revealed their official status in an Instagram post. As Jordan explained, “I think early on, we were a little more cautious and just trying to tiptoe because we didn’t know what the reception would be.” He continued, “Honestly, it was happening so fast, and maybe even faster than we thought. We were just friends early on, and it kind of snowballed into this committed relationship.”