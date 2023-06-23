Jazmine Sullivan, Flying Lotus Headline AFROPUNK Brooklyn

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

AFROPUNK announced their lineup for their annual festival held in Brooklyn, with Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus as headline performers.

On Thursday (June 22), the annual festival celebrating Black culture in an unapologetic form, announced its full lineup for the weekend in addition to a new location. “AFROPUNK isn’t just about the music, it’s a community of people who reject societal norms and embrace their true selves, no matter what anyone else thinks,” their announcement reads. Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan and producer/rapper Flying Lotus will be the main headliners for the event. Other artists on the bill will include Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Baby Tate, Sudan Archives, Madison McFerrin and Durand Benarr, and more.

The festival will also have a new location. Normally held for years at Commodore Barry Park in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, this year it will take place at the Skyline Drive-In, located on the waterfront in the Greenpoint neighborhood a few miles away. Organizers say that the theme for this year is “Circus of Soul,” where the space will be turned “into a carnivalesque exhibition that spotlights all aspects of Black creativity.” The festival will take place on August 26 and August 27.

AFROPUNK Brooklyn will also feature the Spinthrift Market, which will showcase local Black vendors and their wares in addition to the Bites and Beats concession area. The new festival shows how AFROPUNK has evolved within the past few years, expanding to hold festivals in Brazil, France and South Africa in addition to the “Black HERSTORY Live” event done in partnership with Lincoln Center this past February. The event honoring Black women for their contributions featured India.Arie, UMI and Danielle Ponder among the performers taking part. Tickets for AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2023 are available now at their website.