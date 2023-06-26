Maury Povich Debuts New Line Of At-Home Paternity Tests

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Maury Povich is making sure that his show’s legacy – and that familiar catchphrase – lives on in the form of new at-home paternity tests.

The longtime television talk show host’s run ended last September. But one of the more impactful elements, where Povich announces the results of paternity tests using his “You are NOT the father” catchphrase, will continue on thanks to a new line of at-home paternity tests through his company. That company’s name: The Results Are In.

Each testing kit contains materials for collecting DNA samples as well as instructions on how to do so. The samples will then be sent to the DNA Diagnostics Center – the same one that Povich exclusively used during his show’s run – and results will be returned in two to three days. The results are confidential, with a guaranteed rate of 99.99%.

While some have regarded Povich and his show as making such a spectacle out of highly personal and sensitive situations like this, he feels the tests will be very helpful to those in similar scenarios with their privacy intact. “I’ve seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together,” the 84-year-old said in a statement. “With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.”

The pivot comes nine months after NBCUniversal announced the show’s end. Povich’s show set a record, running 31 seasons with over 3,600 episodes filmed. The former journalist is also set to receive a lifetime achievement honor at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards in New York City. The date for that ceremony has not been announced due to the ongoing WGA writer’s strike.

“I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy,” Povich said in a statement regarding that development. “I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was president of the New York chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”