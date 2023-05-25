Exclusive: E! Honors Black Culture With New ‘Black Pop’ Series

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The majesty of Black culture across all genres is the focus of a new multi-part series from E!, produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by LaLa Anthony.

Announced exclusively on Thursday (May 25), Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture is a televised series that will take place over two nights displaying the multitude of examples showing how enduring and inspiring Black culture has been and continues to be in music, sports, film, and television. The series, which will air on E!, is executive produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Erick Payton of Unanimous Media in conjunction with NBC News Studios. Veteran actress LaLa Anthony is the narrator for the series.

Black Pop will explore the iconic moments that are the essence of Black culture in four episodes devoted to music, television, sports, and film. The episodes will feature appearances from a slew of celebrities including Erika Alexander, Laila Ali, Jabari Banks, Da Brat, Tamar Braxton, Dapper Dan, Erica Campbell, Stephen Curry, Nick Cannon, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Victor Cruz, Dominique Dawes, Cedric the Entertainer, Scott Evans, Vivica A. Fox, Charlamagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., Luke James, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Ne-Yo, Will Packer, Nina Parker, Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Stephen A. Smith, Justin Sylvester and more.

“We’re honored to have joined forces with E! and NBC News Studios to create ‘Black Pop’ to honor and celebrate the power of Black culture in sports and entertainment,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media in a statement. “This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community, and we’re grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history.”

“We take pride in being able to share these important cultural milestones and conversations that have influenced pop culture,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, of Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal television and streaming. “Our collaborative partnership with E!, NBC News Studios, Stephen Curry, and Unanimous Media has brought a creative perspective to this powerful special that our viewers will enjoy.”

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, will premiere on June 19th at 8 P.M. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. Check out the trailer below.