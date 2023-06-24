Fivio Foreign “Drillin,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again “I Need To Know” & More | Daily Visuals 6.23.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the summer of 2023 rolling into the scene, Fivio Foreign is looking to get the streets hot as one day after dropping off some new work, the Brooklyn rapper comes through with a new batch of goods to keep heads noddin’ and boppin’ to kick off the beginning of everyone’s favorite season.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Drillin,” Fivio Foreign holes up in a hideout with his peoples where they play poker to pass the time while brandishing some heavy artillery in case anyone tries to crash the game and steal the purse. Good luck pulling that jux off.

Down South, YoungBoy Never Broke Again kicks it at home thanks to an ankle monitor keeping him there, but still uses his time at home to floss a gang of ice and some expensive whips that will be eventually be driven once he’s taken off of home confinement. Surprised he didn’t glue some diamonds to that joint too. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Millyz featuring GNipsey, GloRilla, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “DRILLIN”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “I NEED TO KNOW”

MILLYZ & GNIPSEY – “BEAT THE ODDS”

GLORILLA – “PUT IT ON DA FLOOR (GLOMIX)”

AKON – “SLOW MOTION”

GOVANA – “GRANDMASTER”

KIANA LEDE & BRYSON TILLER – “GONE”

5IVE FT. AP5IVE – “STRANGE”

KENZO B – “BFFR”