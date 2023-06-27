Rowdy Rebel ft. Fivio Foreign & Fetty Luciano “Posture,” Dave East & Young Chris “Peedi Peedi” & More | Daily Visuals 6.26.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While Bobby Shmurda’s been struggling to satisfy the hood with a brand-new street banger, his former co-d, Rowdy Rebel, has been doing his part in keeping the block buzzing with that goon music. And today is no exception.

Linking up with Fivio Foreign and Fetty Luciano for the visuals to “Posture,” Rowdy Rebel and company hit the block with some four-wheelers and motorcycles and remind everyone they’re more than willing to ride for their hood as they throw up their sets and pour up some drinks.

From Brooklyn to Harlem, Dave East collaborates with a Roc-A-Fella OG Young Chris and in their clip to “Peedi Peedi,” the two artists take the night with their respective crews, blaze some trees and sip some potion while NYPD creeps through the streets. Y’all can still get a ticket for drinking in public so be safe out there, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rae Sremmurd, Coi Leray and more.

ROWDY REBEL FT. FIVIO FOREIGN & FETTY LUCIANO – “POSTURE”

DAVE EAST & YOUNG CHRIS – “PEEDI PEEDI”

RAE SREMMURD – “NOT SO BAD”

COI LERAY – “GET LOUD”

MALCOLM MAYS FT. LIL BABY – “NOT LUCK”

JOYNER LUCAS – “BROSKI”

VADO – “PAREE PRADA”

ALBEE AL – “I’M WITH SHOOTERS”