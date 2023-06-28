Detroit Struggling With The Worst Air Quality Amid Drifting Canadian Wildfire Smoke

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Detroit is separated by Canada by only the Detroit River which is only 1.4 miles wide. That short distance is relevant because the Motor City is being pummeled by heavy smoke and by some measurements—currently has the worst air quality in the world.

The Detroit News reports that IQAir’s Air Quality Index initially ranked Chicago first with an air quality index in the 170s, securing a spot in the unhealthy category of 151-200. However, Detroit edged the Windy City out with a rating of 203.

The city has been covered in a grey haze for several days.

According to reports, the city’s government is advising people to limit their time outdoors.

“We are continually monitoring the situation and are in close contact with our partners at EGLE, the City’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as the City’s Environmental division,” acting Chief Public Health Officer, Christina Floyd said in the release. “As conditions warrant, we will provide additional updates and guidance to help make sure our residents stay safe.”

The air quality is only one reason why Detroit is in the news this week.

Complex most recently declared that the city is one of the world’s top 10 rap cities.

Detroit is ninth on the list as the home of: Eminem, Big Sean, Babyface Ray, Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, Peezy, Boldy James, Kash Doll, Royce Da 5’9 and Rising stars: Sada Baby, Veeze, Icewear Vezzo, Cash Kidd, Skilla Baby, Baby Smoove, BabyTron and Payroll Giovanni.

The outlet credits Detroit’s “sped-up beats, brash and boastful lyrics,” as what put the city on the map.

“It’s hard not to factor in Detroit when discussing the most productive and influential cities in Hip-Hop, both currently and historically,” they wrote, adding, “Detroit has a rich history in Hip-Hop and has maintained its place as a staple over the course of three decades.”