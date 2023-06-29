New Suspect Wanted In Connection To Live Stream Jux of Aggressively Tack Brooklyn Pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another suspect is wanted in the live stream robbery of the N*ggler, aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead.

Spotted on the Daily News, Ex-con Shamar Leggette, 41, is one of three men wanted in connection with relieving Whitehead and his wife of $1,000,000 worth of jewelry during Brooklyn Sunday sermon, the NYPD said on Wednesday.

Per the Daily News:

Ex-con Shamar Leggette, 41, is one of three men who pulled a gun on Whitehead, his wife, and their child during the daring July 24 heist inside a rented-out Canarsie workspace the bishop uses for his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry, according to cops.

Leggette has done two stints in prison for robbery, attempted murder, and weapons possession and was released from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in upstate New York in January 2022 — just six months before the high-stakes robbery.

He’s currently on parole until February 2024.

According to authorities, Leggette’s other accomplices, Juwan Anderson, and Say-Quan Pollack, got cuffs put on them weeks after the robbery and are looking at federal robbery charges for taking the Rolls Royce driving pastors jewels while speaking the lord’s word.

It was once speculated that the robbery was an inside job, but a source with knowledge of the situation told the Daily News that Whitehead was not involved in setting himself up.

The NYPD believes the sketchy pastor and his wife were targets because he loves to flaunt his jewelry during his sermons.

Local law enforcement is looking for the public’s help, releasing a mugshot of Leggette Wednesday in hopes someone will identify him.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Has His Own Legal Issues He Has To Worry About

Even though Whitehead is not a suspect in his own robbery, he still faces serious legal issues. He was arrested earlier this year on criminal fraud charges after filing fake bank records so he could take out a $250K loan plus a $1.3 million mortgage to fund his purchase of his six-bedroom Paramus, N.J. mansion, according to the feds.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty