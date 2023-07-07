Lupe Fiasco “Outside,” Kurupt & DJ Battlecat ft. Kam, The Chill “Legend In My Section” & More | Daily Visuals 7.6.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the years Lupe Fiasco has been celebrated as one of the most talented MC’s in the rap game. And whenever he drops off some new work, his day-one fans stop and listen as they know he’ll bring that potent ish… or will he?

In his latest black-and-white visuals to “Outside,” Lupe Fiasco uses some out of this world animation to depict the stars and planets that surround us as he drops his bars using a fast flow to get heads boppin’ quicker than usual.

Back on earth, Hip-Hop OG’s Kurupt and DJ Battlecat keep that old school Cali vibe going and in their Kam, The Chill assisted clip to “Legend In My Section” take to the streets of LaLa Land to turn up and show everyone that California love from the late ’90s is still very much alive.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rizzoo Rizzo, Peso Peso and Sauce Walka, Jacel and more.

LUPE FIASCO – “OUTSIDE”

KURUPT & DJ BATTLECAT FT. KAM, THE CHILL – “LEGEND IN MY SECTION”

RIZZOO RIZZOO, PESO PESO & SAUCE WALKA – “COME HERE”

JACEL – “HAVE TO ASK MY LAWYER”

YOUNG DEVYN – “TALIBANS”

BEO LIL KENNY – “FIRST DAY OUT”

SUPERSTAR – “NO GUN NO KNIFE”