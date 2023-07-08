Gunna “Fukumean,” DaBaby & Sexxy Red “SHAKE SUMN” & More | Daily Visuals 7.7.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Love him or hate him, Gunna’s out on a mission to remind everyone that regardless of what you think about him, he’s still that artist you loved before getting jammed up by the feds and he’s going to shine as a free man whether you like it or not.

Continuing to drop new visuals off his latest LP, A Gift & A Curse, Gunna releases a new clip for “Fuckumean” Gunna takes to the high seas (not really) and hops on a spiffy yacht where he’s joined by his team and a gang of thick young women who provide some eye candy while G and his people partake in the earth’s forbidden delights and put their lives on cruise control for the moment.

DaBaby meanwhile returns to the scene of the fire and for the clip to “SHAKE SUMN Remix,” he and Sexxy Red get lit with some firefighter attire and proceed to get a Malibu’s Most Wanted whiteboy hot and bothered with some twerking. He wasn’t ready for all that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy featuring Rayvon, and more.

GUNNA – “FUKUMEAN”

DABABY & SEXXY RED – “SHAKE SUM REMIX”

PLIES – “3RD TIME”

DJ CASSIDY & SHAGGY FT. RAYVON – “IF YOU LIKE PINA COLADAS”

GOVANA – “XMAN”

MICK JENKINS FT. JID – “SMOKE BREAK-DANCE”

AIDONIA – “WE DOH REGULAR”

CASH KIDD – “JINX!”