Lil Baby “Merch Madness,” DoggyStyleeee & Snoop Dogg “Say It Witcha Chest” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Summer’s here and the kids are finally getting their well-deserved summer break and though Lil Baby is far removed from his high school days, the man takes the time to give a little something-something back to the kids who can’t wait to get their summer vacation started.

In his latest visuals to “Merch Madness,” Lil Baby heads to Harlem to kick it at The Fredrick Douglas Academy and with the help of some of his celebrity friends and Fanatics, he blesses kids of all ages with free merchandise and clothing to get them dipped for the next few months. Pretty cool video.

Back on the West Coast, Snoop Dogg and DoggyStyleeee bring back some of that old school Death Row flavor and in their clip to “Say It Witcha Chest” the two C-Walk to their heart’s content and throw up their set like Death Row ain’t never went out of business.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Homeboy Sandman, Neko Santana, and more.

LIL BABY – “MERCH MADNESS”

DOGGYSTYLEEEE & SNOOP DOGG – “SAY IT WITCHA CHEST”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “THERAPY”

NEKO SANTANA – “444”

REESE LAFLARE – “EUPHORIA”

DOM KENNEDY & TEEFLII – “PLEASURES”

DOMANI – “SLEEP IT OFF”

SYMBA FT. LARUSSELL – “HELL OF A FEELING”

KV DA P – “SOLID PT.2”