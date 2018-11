Ludacris has been relatively quiet since he dropped his mixtape, 1.21 Gigawatts: Back For The First Time, back in 2011. Since then, Luda has been hard at work on his latest album Ludaversal and has been in the studio with people like Chris Brown, Anita Baker, Larenz Tate, Jim Jonsin and more.

