G Herbo Arrested For Illegal Gun Possession Of A Glock Handgun

Chicago rapper G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, was arrested for illegal gun possession. The PTSD rapper got pinched on Sunday (July 9) in his hometown.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that Herbo was arrested near North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street in the evening, around 5:45pm. According to the police, a gun was found in the rapper’s possession and he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place because he didn’t have a license to own or carry the gun.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the firearm was found after a traffic stop. Reportedly, 300 grams of cannabis was also found but he was not charged. Herbo was in the backseat of a white Escalade that caught the cops’ attention when it made a turn without signaling, allegedly. Reportedly, the cops saw Herbo, who was sitting in the back seat, make “movements with his hands towards the front center console,” and that’s where they discovered a Glock handgun.

Herbo was released on bond and given a future court date. The driver caught misdemeanor gun charges while another passenger was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture or delivery of cannabis for the reportedly $1,500 worth of weed that was found in the SUV.

Recently, Herbo started a new non-profit organization to deal with mental health called Swervin’ Through Stress. However, legally he is also dealing with a fraud case that dates back to 2020 and includes federal charges for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.