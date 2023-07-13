P. Diddy, Fat Joe & Shannon Sharpe Among Celebrities Joining DJ Khaled’s Charity Golf Tournament

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last month, DJ Khaled announced that he’d be hosting a celebrity golf tournament with the help of Jordan Brand, and while details have been kept at a minimum, we’re now learning which of his celebrity friends will be partaking in some putts; it’s a pretty impressive list.

According to HipHopDX, some of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars such as P. Diddy, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Fat Joe, and even Shannon Sharpe will be joining DJ Khaled on the golf course for the charity event. And truth be told, we didn’t even think half of these guys even golfed. This tournament could turn out to be a blowout… whatever that means in golf terms. We don’t golf around these parts so we don’t know if a blowout is a single or double digit affair.

HipHopDX reports:

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing,” Khaled said in a statement when announcing the classic last month. “Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

The festivities begin with a VIP reception with sponsors and special guests on July 19, followed by the tournament the next morning and an awards reception at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.

The Jordan Brand-backed charity event is set to go down July 20, and though no word yet on whether it will be livestreamed on social media, heads will be curious to know who won and who had the biggest L on the golf course. With DJ Khaled’s luck he’ll somehow end up injured in a sand trap or something. Proceeds from the tournament will be going to DJ Khaled’s We the Best Foundation’s endeavors in education, the arts and more to help the next generation get a leg up in life. Can’t be mad at that.

Would y’all like to see Khaled’s celebrity golf tournament livestreamed? Let us know in the comments section below.