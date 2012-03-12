Vintage Jay-Z Interview Reveals Grief Over Notorious B.I.G.[VIDEO]

The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z reflecting on the recent passing of his fallen comrade. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the murder of MTV dug up this 1998 interview ofreflecting on the recent passing of his fallen comrade. Jay-Z , who still looked a little visibly shaken when talking about Christopher Wallace, explained how he missed Biggie for selfish reasons.

“I know I’m sad because I can’t talk to him everyday. He can’t make me laugh, I can’t go to the studio to hear what he’s working on,” Jay-Z explains. “These are all selfish reasons. I’m sad because [this] was gonna make me happy.”

Photo: YouTube