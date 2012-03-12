Vintage Jay-Z Interview Reveals Grief Over Notorious B.I.G.[VIDEO]

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., MTV dug up this 1998 interview of Jay-Z reflecting on the recent passing of his fallen comrade. Jay-Z, who still looked a little visibly shaken when talking about Christopher Wallace, explained how he missed Biggie for selfish reasons.
“I know I’m sad because I can’t talk to him everyday. He can’t make me laugh, I can’t go to the studio to hear what he’s working on,” Jay-Z explains. “These are all selfish reasons. I’m sad because [this] was gonna make me happy.”
