Janelle Monae “Water Slide,” Wiz Khalifa “Try It” & More | Daily Visuals 7.13.23

Janelle Monae keeps cool under these extreme temperatures engulfing the U.S. and Wiz Khalifa enjoys the air conditioning and burning of trees in the studio. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on July 13, 2023

An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837

Source: Bernard Smalls / Hip-Hop Wired

It’s been more than a month since Janelle Monae released her latest LP, The Age of Pleasure, and in with it brought us some sultry and sensual songs to groove to for the summer of 2023.

Keeping with that summer vibe in her latest offering, the Kansas City crooner comes through with some new visuals to “Water Slide” which finds Janelle throwing a retro pool party for her friends where she plays some guitar as her guests enjoy the sun beaming down on their half-naked physicals and keeping cool in a luxurious pool built for this kind of royalty.

Back in the studio, Wiz Khalifa is hard at work finding “inspiration” for his latest cut and in his clip to “Try It,” Wiz sparks up hella herb while at work and gives us an idea as to how much weed is smoked whenever he’s getting ready to lay it down in the booth. That’s a lot of weed, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DreamDoll, Sleepy Hallow, and more.

JANELLE MONAE – “WATER SLIDE”

WIZ KHALIFA – “TRY IT”

DREAMDOLL – “I’LL BE GOOD”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “GOOD GIRLS AIN’T NO FUN”

ERICA BANKS – “REAL RAP B****”

BIG 10 – “ALMOST HIT MY COUSIN”

PLAYERRWAYS FT. MUDDBABYTWIST – “HOOD DAY”

ZZZ. FT. STUNNA GAMBINO & JEHKAI – “U & I”

