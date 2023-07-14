Rock The Bells & LL Cool J Announce Inaugural Afrocruise

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

LL Cool J and Rock The Bells are setting forth on the high seas with the first-ever Afrocruise, which will sail in 2024.

The Hip-Hop icon and his Rock The Bells platform are teaming up with AfroFuture, a firm dedicated to highlighting the best of African culture through live performances and festivals to launch the inaugural Afrocruise. AfroFuture, formerly known as AfroChella, will also be partnering with AfroVerse for this maiden excursion. The voyage will set sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau in the Bahamas on the Norwegian Pearl. The Afrocruise is dedicated to all things African and its diaspora and will be presented by music cruise leader and festival lead Sixthman.

The musical lineup is stocked with some of the best artists of the diaspora beginning with Adunkele Gold. Other artists include Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, The Compozers, Juls, Mayorkun, Naira Marley, Spinall, Teni, Uncle Waffles, and Zinoleesky. Other Afrobeats and amapiano artists will be added to the lineup in the near future. In addition, the totally immersive event will have other engaging activities such as a suya BBQ on the pool deck, DJ sets, and basketball and FIFA video game tournaments. There will also be parties hosted by Afrobeats & Brunch, London’s Days Like This, Positive Vibes Only (PVO), RNB HouseParty, and NYC’s No Wahala podcast with Tune Day + Bawo.

Those booking their passage on the Afrocruise will also have the opportunity to indulge in a shore excursion in Nassau, as well as partake in the numerous amenities that the Norwegian Pearl has to offer such as the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court and the many bars and dining options onboard. The Afrocruise will set sail from Miami on March 29th, 2024 through April 1st, 2024. Those interested can book their tickets at theafrocruise.com.