Ashanti ft.Busta Rhymes “The Woman You Love” [VIDEO]

Ashanti is on the comeback trail, and in this video for “The Woman You Love,” she is caught in a relationship she can’t make work. Check out the video for the new single featuring Busta Rhymes and look out for her new album, Braveheart, coming soon.

Photo: E1