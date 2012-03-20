Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

Drake, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Chase N. Ca$he recently wrapped up the first leg of the Club Paradise tour in San Diego, California. As he ran around the country promoting his latest album, Take Care, Ruben Rivera had the only behind the scenes access to the artists as they hit the road. Check out all the photos down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

• Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

• Shiny Suits: 10 Of The Oddest Lawsuits In Hip-Hop History

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• 10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

—

Photos: Ruben Rivera

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »