Cee Lo Criticized For Performing “F-ck You” At Barack Obama Fundraiser [VIDEO]

Cee Lo Green was super crunk about performing at a recent fundraiser for President Obama held Friday, March 16 in Atlanta. Maybe a little too crunk for the tastes of some people who attended the event.

The rapper/singer drew the ire of some of the people in attendance at the bourgeoisie soiree for allegedly performing the explicit version of his hit single, “F-ck You” during his stage time. The Goodie M.O.B. member even reportedly tossed the crowd a middle finger during his heartfelt performance.

Cee Lo was admittedly hype about the event, tweeting prior to hitting the stage: “ATL is FIRED UP for President Barack Obama tonight! I’m performing, Tyler Perry (is) hosting. You in for #Obama2012?”

However, after his performance, which the President was not on hand for, not everyone had the same sentiment about his song and dance. “You have no class at all, very disrespectful tonight. #TheVoice should be ashamed of you right now,” typed a fellow tweeter. Green responded, “Well (they’re) not!….It was a mistake sir.” He then added, “All of you heard the song a thousand times so don’t get all saint on me.”

Watch the clip below. What do you think? Was Lo wrong for his lack of self-censorship?



Photo: NY Times