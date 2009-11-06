DMX To Pull Out Of MMA Fight?

DMX made headlines in September after announcing that he was willing to allow bodily harm to be inflicted on him by the hands of a mixed martial arts fighter. Now reports are circulating that he came to his senses and pulled out of the scheduled beat down.

As previously reported, he was scheduled to take on Eric Martinez on December 12 in Jefferson, Alabama. He even caused promotional melee about the upcoming production by stating that he wouldn’t train for the event. Instead, he had the bright idea to just show up for the match to make things “more fair.”

He told the MMA Nation radio show,

“I’m going to just walk in as it is. It wouldn’t be fair if I trained.”



X’s fight was to be the precursor for the main event, the battle between Tank Abbot and Butterbean. That matchup will continue as scheduled.

Let’s hope DMX really did cancel the fight, for the sake of his children at least.