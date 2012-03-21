Game’s VH1 Behind The Music Preview [VIDEO]

It is no secret that Game had a pretty rough road to the top. VH1’s critically acclaimed series, Behind The Music, chronicles Chuck Taylor’s lows in Compton to his highs as a multi-platinum artist. Check the nine minute preview clip down below.
Get More: Behind The Music
Photo: Interscope