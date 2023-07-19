Lil Durk Sparks Health Concerns After Canceling Tour Dates & Rolling Loud Miami Appearance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is Lil Durk battling serious health issues? That’s what many people believe after the rapper canceled numerous tour dates and a Rolling Loud appearance.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, Lil Durk’s ongoing health issues might be worse than what his team initially stated. Durk has put numerous tour stops on ice and pulled out of an upcoming appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival this weekend in Miami.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

The Chicago rap star was scheduled to hit the stage Saturday right before Travis Scott‘s comeback performance … but has to sit on the sidelines for now.

Durk’s also set to hit the stage August 11-12 in Chicago for some homecoming dates … but as it stands, the matter seems to be a day-by-day situation. According to the celebrity gossip website, Durk checked himself into an Ohio hospital due to dehydration and exhaustion, and his hospital stay was nearly a week as he received treatment. As for his “Sorry For The Drought” tour featuring NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, and DD Osama, planned dates were chopped, initially leaving some fans to believe that tickets were not selling. Durk shut that all down in a statement shared by DJ Wackademiks, oops we mean Akademiks, and it reads: “Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance. While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #Stillhealing” We wish Lil Durk a full recovery. Take your time. Your fans will always be there. — Photo: Barry Brecheisen / Getty