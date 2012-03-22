CLOSE
Home

E-40 ft. Twista and T-Pain – “Tryna Get It” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

E-40 slows it down for the ladies for this one with help from a signature T-Pain hook and a Twista verse on “Tryna Get It.”  E-40’s The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil Vol. 1-3 comes out March 26th. Check out the song after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Photo: Prefix

e-40 , hip-hop , music , rap , T-Pain , Twista

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close