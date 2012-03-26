Lil’ Kim ft. Young Jeezy – “Keys To The City” [LISTEN]

Lil’ Kim is having a flashback on “Keys To The City,” featuring the Snowman. It’s good to hear the Queen Bee being herself and going back to her roots. This record just screams Young Jeezy and he put his imprint on the track immediately. Check out the song after the jump.



Photo: BET