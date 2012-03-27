Chris Brown ft. Tank – “F*** The City Up” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown released this song to the web a few weeks ago as a treat to his fans. Now with the addition of Tank to this record, the completed version of this song will be on Brown’s new album, Fortune. Take a listen to the track after the jump.





Chris Brown feat. Tank – Fawk The City Up from Mechanical Dummy on Vimeo.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• It Was All Good: 10 Artists That Were Buzzing Last Year, Not So Much Now

• Stop The Madness: 10 Tragic Killings Eerily Similar To Trayvon Martin’s

• Just Because: 10 Hilarious Rick Ross GIFs [PHOTOS]

• Women’s History Month: The 13 Greatest Female MCs Of All Time

• King Magazine Summer 2012 Issue Preview [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Ernest Estime