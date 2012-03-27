CLOSE
Chris Brown ft. Tank – “F*** The City Up” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown released this song to the web a few weeks ago as a treat to his fans. Now with the addition of  Tank to this record, the completed version of this song will be on Brown’s new album, Fortune. Take a listen to the track after the jump.


Chris Brown feat. Tank – Fawk The City Up from Mechanical Dummy on Vimeo.

 

Photo: Ernest Estime

