Every Jay Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

“Magazine said I’m shallow, I never learned to swim/Still they put me on they cover cause I earn for them,” Jay-Z slyly rapped on the DJ Premier produced “So Ghetto” from his Vol. 3… Life and Time Of S. Carter album. Hova wasn’t kidding. Since first gracing the cover of the storied NYC Hip-Hop mag Stress, Jigga Man’s face has appeared on the front of numerous Rap friendly publications like Vibe and The Source to mainstream rags like GQ and Entertainment Weekly that couldn’t front on the BK rapper turned mogul’s star power.

With his career comfortably on cruise control—Watch The Throne is still getting burn and you can surely expect a new album this year—Shawn Corey Carter is bound to be on plenty more magazine covers, either on dead trees or iPad screens.

Here, Hip-Hop Wired has assembled every Jay-Z magazine cover, ever*.

Photo: Blaze Magazine

*We think. That we could find anyway. So feel free to let us know what we missed and we’ll add it.

