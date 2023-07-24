Go Time?: Drake Blasts Elliott Wilson Over Interview Critiques

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After being criticized by Elliott Wilson for avoiding rap media to only speak with “outsiders”, Drake clapped back on social media.

On Monday (July 24th), DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the Rap Radar Podcast host doing an interview with Trippie Redd at the Rolling Loud Miami festival over the weekend. The Certified Lover Boy rapper seized the opportunity to hop into the comments of the post, which was shared on Instagram, to add a little shade to the situation.

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote, also adding laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.” The former Editor-In-Chief of XXL didn’t take long to acknowledge the comment, and to hint at a possible retort in line with his reputation for being outspoken with his perspective as one of the leaders in the field. He shared a screenshot of the comment on his Twitter account with the caption, “Oh, it’s go time? Cool.”

The Honestly, Nevermind rapper has been upset at Wilson since the 52-year-old journalist called him out for pointedly avoiding Hip-Hop media outlets in the wake of his interviews with Caleb Presley of Barstool Sports and TikTok personality Bobbi Althoff. “Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat,” he wrote in a tweet that’s since been deleted. “Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Drake last appeared on the Rap Radar Podcast with Wilson and Brian “B Dot” Miller in 2019, shedding some light on his artistic journey in a two-hour discussion. Wilson’s critique comes as the Toronto artist has also drawn criticism from Ebro Darden of HOT97 and Apple Music 1, who chided Drake for throwing shade at Childish Gambino’s hit “This Is America” during a show on his current tour while not speaking on issues.

“Drake doesn’t have to,” Ebro wrote on Twitter. “Nor should he if he doesn’t feel it. But to say “This Is America” is overrated and over awarded when that song came at a time when people needed someone to say something. And he doesn’t feel the need to. That’s all.”

UPDATE: 2 Dope Boyz founder MekDot has been dragged into this feud, or whatever you want to call it.