Cassie ft. Kanye West – “King Of Hearts (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Need to jazz up your new single? Never fear, Kanye West is here. Bad Boy’s Cassie gets an assist from the one and only Mr. West to remix her new single, “King Of Hearts.” Check it out after the jump.

—

Photo: MTV Style