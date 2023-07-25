Subscribe
Lebron’s Son Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest, In Stable Condition

Published on July 25, 2023

2023 McDonald's All American Game

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout and was rushed to the hospital.

TMZ Sports reports that Bronny is now in stable condition after initially being admitted to the ICU. “Yesterday, while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” reportedly said a James family spokesman.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The athlete was one of high school basketball’s most highly prized recruits. USC is where the rising freshman landed for what most say will be a year of NCAA basketball before he heads off the to NBA, if all goes to plan.

Prayers up to the James family and we wish Bronny a speedy recovery.

This story is developing.

