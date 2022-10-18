Like Father, Like Son: Bronny James Lands NIL Deal With Beats by Dre

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Future NBA prospect and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James, continues to follow his father’s path.

Fresh off of securing an endorsement deal with Nike, Bronny James landed a NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal with Beats By Dre, joining his dad.

LeBron James was the first athlete to represent the audio brand as an ambassador, signing his deal with the now Apple-owned brand in 2008.

14-years later, his seed, Bronny, is now on a similar path that will see him “co-developing and promoting personalized products at the consumer audio company,” Hypebeast reports.

As Bronny approached 18, his dad has been very vocal about the prospect of hooping alongside or possibly against his son in the NBA. The announcement of the deal was made official with a new commercial spot.

In the 1:30 spot, Bron goes one-on-one with Bronny, both hoopers rocking Beats wireless buds while their contrasting music tastes are on display, showcasing the generation divide between them.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar balls out on his homecourt to some classical tunes while James’ oldest son gets busy with some energetic rap.

Per Beats:

It also signals the continuation of LeBron’s legacy, as Bronny officially joins the Beats roster as the first high school NIL signing. LeBron set the blueprint for Beats’ ambassador program by becoming the first athlete to sign with Beats.

Bronny James Is Securing NIL Deals

With Beats officially announced, it joins his growing list of NIL deals with Nike and PSD Underwear. The information about his deals is undisclosed, but according to the website on3.com, Bronny James’ current net worth is $7.4 million.

As for his basketball future, the 6’3 combo guard is a top-50 prospect for the class of 2023.

So we should be hearing more about his NBA future very soon.

You can peep the King of the Court Beats ad featuring LeBron and Bronny James below.

Photo: Jason Armond / Getty