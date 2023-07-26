A$AP Rocky “Riot,” Tinashe “Talk To Me Nice” & More | Daily Visuals 7.25.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have welcomed their bundle of joy, RZA, into the world, A$AP’s gotta get back on his grizzly to bring home that bacon because raising kids ain’t cheap, even if your baby mama happens to be one of the richest women in the world.

Returning to the rap scene with some new visuals to “Riot,” A$AP Rocky looks like he’s ready for that civil war that Trumpians are calling for as he rolls through the streets in a tank with his crew in tow in white tees and white face coverings just waiting on his word to set it off. We might need that army come election season 2024. Just sayin.’

On a softer side, Tinashe wants to be treated right and in her clip for “Talk To Me Nice,” the sultry singer sheds her old skin (literally) to reveal her new self which looks exactly the same. We not mad one bit.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Maiyan The Don, Vagabon, and more.

A$AP ROCKY – “RIOT”

TINASHE – “TALK TO ME NICE”

MAIYA THE DON – “LUV U BETTER”

VAGABON – “DO YOUR WORST”

RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “EQUAL DIRT”

LEELA JAMES – “RIGHT BACK IN IT”

FREDO BANG – “BEG & PLEAD”

BIZARRE – “PIECE OF SH*T”

HAI LAM – “KETTLE”