Rocawear Presents Jay-Z “From Marcy to Barclays” Commercial [VIDEO]

Rocawear’s first television commercial features Jay-Z, of course, talking about his development from Marcy resident with a dream to music mogul with a gang of assets. The Empire State building, asphalt basketball courts, album plaques and Rocawear gear are some of the visuals featured in the :30 second spot. The music in the background is “Coming of Age,” featuring Memphis Bleek (who just dropped a new video, really), from Jigga’s Reasonable Doubt debut.

“My goal was to have one gold album and that was it. And then it became, I want to show that artists can ascend to the executive ranks,” says Hova in the clip. “Rocawear just keeps reinventing itself and redefining itself every single day.”

Sounds gravy. But are you rocking any Rocawear? Watch the commercial below.

Photo: Rocawear