Big Sean Says Sophomore Album Drops This Summer [VIDEO]

There is no rest for the G.O.O.D. music gang in 2012. Shortly after the G.O.O.D. Music compilation album drops, Big Sean tells MTV News that he will follow up Finally Famous: The Album this summer. He has been in the studio with Kanye West, Tyga, Da Internz and more. Check out the interview after the jump.

Photo: Ernest Estime