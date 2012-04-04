The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

Do you remember the time where people really cared about music videos? Before everyone in the world had a Canon 7D camera and people were a YouTube clip away from being a star, you really had to be famous to get your mug on a camera. And if you were famous, record labels would pay big bucks to make sure that famous mug gets seen in the best light possible. Budgets for music videos used to be sky high.

Back when having the #1 video on TRL or 106 & Park meant something, and back when you had to wait for these shows to see your favorite videos instead of just googling them now, music videos were events. Sure it is a lot more convenient, but lets go back to a simpler time and break down some of the most bank-breaking music videos in hip-hop history.

Photo: YouTube

