French Montana Ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, Red Cafe, Fat Joe & Uncle Murda – “Shot Caller (NYC Remix)” [LISTEN]

Now this is a remix. Not only just a bunch of rappers getting on the same beat, but Harry Fraud tweaks the popular instrumental to pump new life into “Shot Caller.” French Montana, Jadakiss, Styles P, Red Cafe, Fat Joe & Uncle Murda put in work for New York City on this record. Statik Selektah gets the premiere for this heater. Listen down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Pharrell Williams’ Most Stuntastic Moments [PHOTOS]

• The Best Moments Of WWE’s Wrestlemania Weekend

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

• Buck Dancing For Fowl: 10 Stereotype Enforcing Fried Chicken Commercials

• NFL Stars Unveil New Nike Elite 51 Uniforms [PHOTOS]

• Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (CD Booklet) [PHOTOS]

• Every Jay-Z Magazine Cover, Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Converse x Jordan Brand – Limited Edition Commemorative Pack [PHOTOS]

• Track Star Perri Shakes-Drayton Models Nike Women’s Summer 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Abused Freestyle Beats Of The Last Ten Years

—

Photo: XXL