Future ft. R. Kelly – “Parachute” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Future is known for his club records like “Same Damn Time” and “Magic” but every now and then he makes  records like “No Matter What” and “Feeling I Get.” This one leans towards the latter and with R.Kelly on board he creates a unique song. Pluto is coming April 17th. Check out the song after the jump.

