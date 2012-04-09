Iggy Azalea & T.I. – “Murda Bizness (In Studio Session)” [VIDEO]

3 Little Diggs and a girl name Igg (bad pun, i know) take us inside the studio with T.I. as they give an in-studio performance of her new single “Murda Bizness.” Check it out down bottom.

Photo: YouTube