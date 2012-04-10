Will Kanye West Appear On Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

While the idea that Kanye West could be smashing Kim Kardashian is still sinking in, word has it that the rapper is headed to his rumored new girlfriend’s reality show. West made an appearance on Kourtney & Kim Take New York two seasons ago, but the typically outspoken MC was uncharacteristically nervous in front of the cameras. Now that he and Kim are trying to turn their friendship into something real, Mr. West might just pop up on the forthcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, premiering next month.

A source told Radar Online, that the Chi-town rapper will appear on the show by season’s end. “Kanye is head over heels in love with Kim, and he has told her he would love to appear on the reality show if she wants him to,” revealed the source. “Kim is a bit leery of having her man appear on camera because of the whole fiasco with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kris Humphries, but watch for Kanye to make several appearances on the show towards the end of the season. Viewers won’t see him featured in the first part of the season, and it won’t be all about Kanye.”

West declared his love for Kim in the ferocious track “Theraflu” produced by Hit-Boy. Following the announcement, the two were spotted going on dates in New York City, and even spent the night together.

It’s hard to imagine either of them sharing the spotlight long enough to build a solid relationship, but in the world of Ye-Dashian (or maybe Kim-Ye?), anything is possible.

Photo: INF Daily