Behind The Scenes With T.I., Ludacris, Young Jeezy and DJ Drama’s “We In This B****” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

DJ Drama brought together the best of Atlanta for “We In This B****,” and now it looks like we will be getting a video to accompany the song. Future, T.I., Young Jeezy, and Ludacris take us behind the scenes for their big single after the jump.

