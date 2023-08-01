Travis Scott “God’s Country,” Wiz Khalifa “No Competition” & More | Daily Visuals 7.31.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week Travis Scott had the Hip-Hop world in the palm of his hands with the release of his latest album, Utopia, and with the buzz it generated over the weekend it’s only right that the man drop some visuals to accompany the drop of his album.

Coming through with a new clip for “God’s Country,” Cactus Jack juxes a recording camera off of some fans and heads to the hood to capture the everyday lives of the people in that community to showcase the beauty that one can find in the struggle that millions live everyday. It was pretty cool.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile looks to get in on some Storage Wars and for his visuals to “No Competition” takes an empty storage locker and turns it into the place to be with a few bright lights and some Khalifa Kush. Sometimes that’s all it takes to get lit.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from BIA, NLE Choppa, and more.

