President Obama Calls Kanye West A “Talented Jackass”

Back in 2009 after Kanye West was public enemy #1 following the Taylor Swift/VMA incident, President Barack Obama called Kanye a jackass for the incident. Fast forward to 2012, while the President still think he’s a jackass, he admits West is a talented jackass at least.

When asked to pick between “The Throne’s” Kanye West and Jay-Z, Obama sided with Hov according to The Atlantic.

“Kanye or Jay-Z?” The president smiles. “Jay-Z,” he says, as if the answer should be obvious. “Although I like Kanye,” Obama continues, with an easy smile. “He’s a Chicago guy. Smart. He’s very talented.” He is displaying his larger awareness of the question, looking relaxed, cerebral but friendly, alive to the moment, waiting for me to get to the heart of the matter. “Even though you called him a jackass?,” I ask.“He is a jackass,” Obama says, in his likable and perfectly balanced modern-professorial voice. “But he’s talented.”

Although the Prez has often said he is a big fan of Hip-Hop and Jigga admitted to having “Obama on the text,” in “On To The Next One,” do you think that Kanye will tell the Prez to “Shut the f*** up before he embarrasses” him? Doubt it, bro.

