Exclusive: Killer Mike Says His R.A.P. Music Album Is What Fans Have Been Yearning For [VIDEO]

Killer Mike is an opinionated MC, and he has a right to be. The Atlanta rapper, whose new album, R.A.P. Music, drops May 15th, feels that there are plenty of fans seeking the type of Hip-Hop music he happens to create—aggressively righteous lyricism is one way to describe it—and is happy to be a provider.

“I just wanted to make an album that rap fans have been yearning,” Killer Mike told Hip-Hop Wired. “There’s a sleeping giant of just rap fans out there that like rap music for rap music. When they want to listen to pop, they turn to the pop station. When they want to hear soul, they put it on the soul station, or Pandora. I think if you listen to satellite radio, if you checking the Internet, there’s a lot of people It’s a lot of people out there that miss rap music. My intention was to give it to them, and we did a job well done.”

Watch the “Burn” rapper also chat about the greatness of Mobb Deep, N.W.A and Scarface in the video below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired